Virus updates

Forsyth County public health officials reported 10 additional deaths and 534 cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the community since Wednesday.

According to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, 223 cases and four deaths were reported on Thursday, followed by 311 cases and six deaths on Friday.

Total deaths in Forsyth County now stand at 265. One new death was reported in Kernersville. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 23 & 24, 2021 edition.