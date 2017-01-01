Utility work

The City/County Utility Commission (CCUC) is conducting repair work near the intersection of South Main Street and Harmon Lane. This work is expected to take two weeks to complete. South Main Street will remain open south of Mountain Street to allow access to Salisbury Street. Through traffic on South Main Street may be diverted to Cherry Street to reduce traffic congestion between West Mountain Street and the split at Cherry Street.

In addition, Duke Energy is replacing utility poles along West Mountain Street. Work is currently being done on West Mountain Street between Cherry Street and Oakhurst Street. This work is expected to take 4 – 6 weeks to complete. Lane closures will occur during this time. Duke Energy has plans to replace the utility poles along Mountain Street through Kernersville over the next 12 to 18 months. This work will be done in sections to minimize traffic issues as much as possible.

If you have any questions, call 336-727-8000 for CCUC (City of Winston-Salem Water Department). Call 800-777-9898 for residential customer service with Duke Energy.