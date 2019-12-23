Arrest made

On Monday, December 23, 2019, at approximately 4:30am, the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) responded to a report of an armed robbery of an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency at Fun Zone, located at 723 East Mountain Street. In addition, it was reported that a security guard was shot during the armed robbery.

On April 8, 2021, the KPD arrested Leighanna Terry for Conspiracy to Armed Robbery and Attempted First Degree Murder for her involvement in the robbery and shooting of a security guard at the Fun Zone Sweepstakes in 2019. She is currently being held in the Forsyth County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond. Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD at 336-996-3177.For more, see the Thursday, April 15, 2021 edition.