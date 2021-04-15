Firefighter Ross Flynt

Having started his career in the fire service at Walkertown Fire Department, Ross Flynt is looking forward to his new role as the department’s chief.

Flynt grew up in Walkertown with his parents and younger brother, Austin Flynt, who currently serves as the fire inspector at Kernersville Fire Rescue Department.

He explained that his interest in the fire service started due to some of his friends that were in the fire service when he was younger.

"I had a friend in the volunteer fire service while I was growing up. He talked about it all the time and I thought it sounded interesting," he said.