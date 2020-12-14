Tuttle

Kernersville-Leon Tuttle age 93 gained a new body in glory as he fulfilled his life’s purpose on December 14, 2020. His walk on earth left an unforgettable impact in the hearts of those whose life he touched.

His legacy leaves behind four family generations; his faithful wife of 71 years, Frances, three blessed daughters, Brenda, Bonnie (Forrest) and Rita (Jim), six treasured grandchildren, eleven precious great-grandchildren, one caring sister, Doris, a loving walking companion Fendi, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Spending time with his family and allowing each day to be a celebration kept Leon strong, vibrant and joyful.

Leon loved fishing, hunting, and playing golf in his spare time. He enjoyed gardening, making homemade ice cream and pickles along with summertime watermelon gatherings. He looked forward to walking along the trails of the Fourth of July Park where he was the oldest participate to cross the finish line in the Octoberfest walking event. Leon was one of the longest active members of Kerwin Baptist Church where he served as an usher, choir director, and Sunday-School teacher.

Leon pledged his service to his country as a US Army Veteran. He dedicated himself to over 30 years in the car industry, operated his own car business and later retired as the used car manager of Crescent Ford of High Point.

Preceded in Leon’s death are his parents, Grady and Jonie, and his sister Earlene.

In respect for the safety of public gatherings, there will be no formal family visitation, however the funeral home will make available a floating visitation so that friends may pay their respects as well as sign the register from 1:00 pm and 4:30 pm on Sunday December 27, 2020 at Hayworth Miller Funeral Home of Kernersville. A celebration of life service for Leon will be held the following day at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Kerwin Baptist Church. Officiating will be Pastor Daniel Hawtree and Special Family Friend, Pastor Emeritus Joe Myers presiding by video. Protective masks are required for attendance to the celebration of life ceremony and will be supplied should one be needed. A private family burial with military honors will preclude the ceremony.

