Bredal

Roy Henry Bredal Jr, 74, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Roy was born August 7, 1946 to the late Roy and Mildred Bredal. Roy was a graduate of Spartanburg High School class of 1964. He later attended Clemson University and graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. After college he enlisted in the Navy where he served in the Vietnam War. After returning home he began his professional career in the Engineering field. He retired from Evonik in October 2014. He was a member of Kernersville Moravian Church, as well as a member of the VFW Post 5352. Roy was an avid boater who enjoyed spending time at the beach with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Monte, daughter Monica Malboeuf (Brian) and son Eric Bredal (Bridget). As well as four grandchildren Carter and Cameron Malboeuf and Peyton and Ella Bredal.

The family expresses thanks to Roy’s caregiver Chrystal Tate who has become like family, as well as Trellis Supportive Care. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 South Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

With masks requested and social distancing observed, a graveside service for Roy will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 26, 2020 in God’s Acre at Kernersville Moravian Church with Pastor Christie Clore officiating. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.