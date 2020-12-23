Carter

Kernersville – Mr. Willard Anderson Carter, 85, passed away December 23, 2020 at Kernersville Medical Center. He was born March 21, 1935 to the late Bernard William Carter and Viola Rice Carter. Willard was a member of the Kernersville Wesleyan Church. He was a retired First Sergeant in the US Army who served proudly in Germany. Willard loved the ocean and going deep sea fishing. Many wonderful memories were made throughout the years at the coast with family and friends. He gave his life to Christ in the year of 2000, and it completely changed Willards life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Zona Carter; twin brother, William Orville Carter, Sr., and sister, Rena Knight. Surviving are four sisters, Betty Holland, Shirley Carter, Mary Ellen Lawson, and Alice Carter (Johnny); two brothers, Charles (Pat), and Ricky Carter (Claudia); two sisters-in-law, Joyce Carter, and Wilma Tootie Pfaff; and several special nieces and nephews. The family would like to send out a special thanks to Ben Crandall for all the care and consideration he has given.

A private graveside service will be at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville with Pastor Don Martin officiating.

Due to restrictions and public gatherings, there will be no formal visitation. Friends and family may come and sign the register as well as view Mr. Carter, with no family present on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 2:00PM-4:00PM at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.