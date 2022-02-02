Troutman

Billy R. Troutman, of Kernersville, NC, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Billy was a caring man who never met a stranger. He loved fishing, wood working and talking with friends and family.

He was born on August 6, 1947 in Troutman, NC to the late Reuben Eugene Troutman and Dorothy Gilleland Troutman. After graduating from Troutman High School, Billy joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam in the Signal Corps. Upon returning home, he attended UNC Charlotte and later worked for Duke Energy for 44 years until his retirement.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents; and by his two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack Troutman and wife, Eva, and Ted Troutman and wife, Tippy. He is survived by his wife, Anna van Bergen Troutman; daughter, Melanie Troutman-Williams and husband, Steve; sister, Jane Troutman McDaniels and husband, Bill; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 2101 Rexford Road #165W, Charlotte, NC 28211.

