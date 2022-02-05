Atkins

Oak Ridge – Mr. Grady Lee Atkins, 84, passed away February, 2, 2022 at Kernersville Medical Center. He was born October 4, 1937 in Davidson County to the late Wally Franklin Atkins and Irene Jones Atkins. Grady loved his family, Nascar, hunting, and being outside. He loved to be on his tractor when he could, and “he could wear out a mower. “He took care of his wife, Janice, like no other, when she was diagnosed with cancer. He never left her side. Grady was a kind, honest, and hardworking man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his four brothers and four sisters.

Surviving are; three sons, Tim (Missy), Danny, and Douglas Atkins (Angela) six grandchildren, Brandy, Laken, Stephanie, Michael, Madison, and Lexi, two great-grandchildren, Berkleigh, and Nixon, and his very special friends, Bud, James, Eddie, Keith, and Albert.

A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel from 1:30 – 2:30 pm prior to the graveside service at the church.