Loretta Ann Nelson, 85, of Kernersville, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2022 at home with family by her side.

Ann was born on November 12, 1936 to Andrew and Lois Thomas in North Augusta, SC.

After moving to North Carolina, she met the love her of life, Bob Nelson, and they wed on January 15, 1954. They went on to have three sons: Garry, Danny, and Andy. She dedicated her life to being a fantastic and wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Ann excelled at supporting her family and friends through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. She held honesty to a high esteem and was known for her truthfulness.

Ann was a dedicated employee of RJ Reynolds Tobacco company from which she retired in 1995. She enjoyed crafts including ceramics and sewing. Ann never turned down a request to hem a pair of pants or repair clothing. Her creations are still cherished by her family and friends to this day. To say she will be missed greatly is an understatement but her love will carry on.

Ann was preceded in death by her brothers Bill and Edgar Thomas. She is survived by her sister, Earlene Baxley; her husband, Bob; sons, Garry (Lynda), Danny (Amy), Andy; grandchildren, Chad Nelson, Mandy Wardrup (Steven), Jeremy Nelson, Tara Nelson, Jessica Smith (Travis), Seth, and Avery; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Carson, Makayla, Emma, Allie, Paisley, Harper, Emery, Caleb, Mikayla, Chad Jr., Elizabeth, and Bristol.

There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 2101 Rexford Road #165W, Charlotte, NC 28211.