Covid message issued

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Thursday, once again encouraging all residents and visitors to the county to wear face coverings, get vaccinated and receive a booster shot against COVID-19 as community spread of the virus remains at high levels locally.

The resolution was reintroduced after the Forsyth County Health and Human Services (FCHHS) Board made the request after a special meeting on January 19, asking the commissioners to “restate and re-emphasize its encouragement for everyone in Forsyth County to use face coverings in order to ease pressure on local hospitals and decrease infections, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19,” officials stated.

