St. Jude’s Trike-A-Thon is back for another year at Triad Baptist Christian Academy. This year, the event will be held on Friday, April 21 for the school’s preschool to participate. Family and community members are able to donate online.

This fundraiser has been going on for over 10 years but took a hiatus and came back to the school two years ago. The school itself has been supporting St. Jude for 15 years.

The Trike-A-Thon is primarily for the preschool students to get a better understanding about bike safety while also learning about the fundraising efforts of St. Jude. Students are encouraged to raise at least $25 from friends, family and community members. Some students in the past have been able to raise over $500.