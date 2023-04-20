Proposed school in Colfax

Certainly not everyone in the proposed area is happy about it, but the Guilford County School (GCS) system has chosen a location where they would like to put a new K-8 school.

The proposed K-8 school, which is in the very early stages of planning, would be located on about 32 acres of property at the corner of Boylston and Bunker Hill roads in Colfax. The proposed school would be for about 900 students.

The new proposed K-8 school is part of a very recently released budget recommendation from Guilford County School Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley. The recommended budget is $1,029,473,351 in total from state, local, and federal funds. On May 9, the Guilford County Board of Education will hold a public hearing on the budget before voting to send it to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

