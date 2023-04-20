NSM fundraiser

National Christian Comedian Anita Renfroe will be speaking at the Next Sept Ministries (NSM) fundraiser to help raise awareness of domestic and sexual assault.

This fundraising event will be held on April 29 at 6 p.m. at the North Main Campus of The Crossing Church in Kernersville.

All proceeds from this event will go to support the services that NSM provides for domestic violence and sexual assault victims. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online prior to the event or on the day of at the event. For more, see the Thursday, April 20, 2023 edition.