Incident at Walkertown High School

An incident between a female student and a student resource officer (SRO) on Monday at Walkertown High School and two videos released to local news stations have raised some concerns and made for some tense moments at a meeting between Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) board members and law enforcement officials on Tuesday.

The videos show two students at Walkertown High School getting ready to fight when an SRO intervenes. The video shows the SRO seemingly throw a student into a wall and then grabbing her by her hair and pulling her hands back. The video shows nothing that led up to the incident. On Tuesday, there was a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) incident/investigation report that a student at Walkertown High School had reported that other students were planning an altercation with an SRO.

