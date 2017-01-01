The Moving Wall

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5352 will host “The Moving Wall,” which honors Vietnam veterans. The wall is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and has been touring the country for 30-plus years. The Moving Wall went on display for the first time in Tyler, TX in October 1984.

The Moving Wall will be at the VFW Post 5352, located at 618 Edgewood Street, from April 28 – May 1. You may visit the wall 24 hours/day.

Personal uniforms, pictures and artifacts of Vietnam veterans will be on display in the event center. The hours of the museum will be from 12pm – 8 on April 27, from 8am-8pm on April 28 – 30 and 8am – 12pm on May 1.

There is no fee to visit the wall.

An opening ceremony will be held on Friday, April 28 from 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.