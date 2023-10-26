Triad Turkey Fun Run

The 4th annual Triad Turkey Fun Run and Walk will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Triad Baptist Christian Academy as a fundraiser to benefit the school’s upcoming projects. Par-ticipants are encouraged to arrive by 8:30 a.m. and the race will begin precisely at 9 a.m.

For more, see the Thursday, October 26, 2023 edition.