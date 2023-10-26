BOO-tique Crawl

The 2nd Annual BOO-tique Crawl will be held on Saturday, October 28. Downtown Kernersville is organizing the event.

“Downtown Kernersville approached them this year with the idea to take over and 119 was thrilled and supportive of the idea. Once we started contacting the rest of the participating businesses, everyone was thrilled to have it again. Downtown Kernersville will continue to have this annual event to promote supporting and shopping local,” said Ashley Sinclair, Kernersville Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director – Programs and Downtown. For more, see the Thursday, October 26, 2023 edition.