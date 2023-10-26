Pedestrian accessiblity

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen discussed projects to support making the town more pedestrian accessible and safer for pedestrians at the Oct. 3 meeting at the Kernersville Municipal Chambers.

In an October 2 letter to Kernersville Mayor Dawn Morgan, Kernersville Town Manager Curtis Swisher and the Kernersville Board of Aldermen, Town of Kernersville GIS Administrator Megan Grigg noted the following:

“Given the increase in the amount of pedestrian traffic in and around Downtown Kernersville, there are various improvement projects, ranging in degree of need, being proposed to support pedestrian-friendliness and making foot traffic safer in the downtown area. Most of the crosswalks are controlled by NCDOT because they are on NCDOT roads. This will require coordination with NCDOT to get the upgrades completed. We are recommending working with NCDOT on the following crosswalks with the following upgrades.”

