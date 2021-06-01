Trends continue decline

Last week, medical professionals from Novant Health addressed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, citing encouraging numbers for the community as cases continue to decline.

“This is about one-tenth what we were averaging at different times last year when the daily case rate in the United States hovered around 230,000 cases, so really great progress across the country,” said Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health. For more, see the Tuesday, June 1, 2021 edition.