Gun violence discussion

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. addressed the public last month to talk frankly about gun violence in the community and ways to solve the problem.

Kimbrough noted the uptick in shootings that have occurred recently – more predominantly in Winston-Salem, but no community is immune. Kimbrough said he was asked by a reporter, what he thinks “we need to do to change the narrative.”

For more, see the Tuesday, June 1, 2021 edition.