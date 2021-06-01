When Instructional Facilitator Shiwanah Bangham learned she had been named Certified Instructional Person of the Year at East Forsyth Middle School, it was not something she was expecting. “I was shocked and humbled by the honor because we have other people who are just as deserving,” she said.
Proud educator
