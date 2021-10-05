A controversial case before the aldermen tonight will be a preliminary subdivision review of the Trail Ridge subdivision, proposed on a 36.83 site on County Line Road near Debra Lane. Both the Planning Board and planning staff are recommending approval of the preliminary proposal; however, numerous residents have spoken out against the project.
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Trail Ridge subdivision
