Taste of the Season

Enjoy a festive fall event at Willstella Farm while benefiting the Kernersville Family YMCA’s Annual Giving Campaign during Taste of the Season on Friday, October 15 from 6 – 9 p.m. “This is our signature fundraiser for the Kernersville branch,” said YMCA Executive Director Chris Booth. “It’s a casual, festive affair held outside with Willstella Farm as the backdrop.”

