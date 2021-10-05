Candidate responses

The Kernersville News is publishing a 13-part series of questions to this year’s Kernersville candidates for mayor and the Board of Aldermen (BOA) along with their responses. The first question and set of responses appeared in the Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 editions.

This week’s question asks the candidates the relationship between the mayor and aldermen and Town operations. Mayoral candidate responses for the same question will appear in the Thursday, Oct. 7 edition.

A total of 11 candidates are seeking a seat on the five-member BOA, up for election during this year’s municipal contest on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The candidates include incumbents Kenny Crews, Joe Pinnix and Chris Thompson. Also on the ballot are: Bill Apple, John Barrow, Toby Bost, Tammy Coulter, James (J.R.) Gorham, Kevin Hansford, Michael Lischke and John Stafford Stanley.

