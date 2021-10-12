Daniel M. Reaves, Jr., called “Danny” by all who knew and loved him, 76, of Kernersville, NC, has joined his Savior, wife Vicky; parents Daniel M. Reaves, Sr. and Pearl Gilmore Reaves; and brother Mark in Heaven. He is survived by a sister, Shirley Prince, of High Point, NC; and broth-ers, Bradford, of Greensboro, NC; Allen, of El Cerrito, CA; and Richard, of Colfax, NC.
In spite of his limitations, Danny exceeded everyone’s expectations. He enjoyed life to the full-est; i.e., marrying the love of his life, Vicky; singing with the Inner Rhythm Choir of Winston-Salem and the Heart and Soul Choir – ARC of High Point, bicycle riding with the Piedmont Pedalers, worshipping with friends at Northwest Baptist Church in Winston-Salem and more re-cently at First Baptist Church, Kernersville, where he was a member of the Sonshine Class. He especially enjoyed playing Bingo at Bradford Gardens and watching The Waltons on TV.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 12:00 N to 1:30 p.m. at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services, 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC with a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Park-lawn Memorial Gardens, 2730 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC. Face masks will be re-quired during the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests a contribution to First Baptist Church, 401 Oakhurst Street, Kernersville, NC, 27284.
Reaves
