High Point Bank Property

Developer Tony Alford is requesting that the old High Point Bank property at 515 Pineview Court be rezoned, which would support the redevelopment of the site to accommodate two commercial tenants, planning staff noted in a report on the project.

In an 8-0 vote last month, the Kernersville Planning Board recommended approval of the rezoning. According to Community Development Director Jeff Hatling, one of the tenants will reportedly be a Starbucks. For more, see the Tuesday, October 5, 2021 edition.