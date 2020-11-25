Traffic accident

On Wednesday November 25, 2020 a traffic crash occurred in the 1100 block of Hwy

66. A large SUV crossed the center line striking a box truck. The driver of the SUV was

taken to Baptist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the box truck

was treated on scene and released. The Kernersville Police Departments Traffic Unit is

currently investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call

Officer M. Mitchell.