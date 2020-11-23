Chitty

WINSTON SALEM – Rev. Dr. Virgil Thaw Chitty, 82, passed away on November 23, 2020. Virgil was born on November 29, 1937 in Forsyth County to Luther and Mary Frances Doty Chitty. He was a veteran of the US Navy and served as Pastor of Harvest Baptist Church in Walkertown for 43 years. In addition to his parents, Virgil was preceded in death by one brother, Allen “Pete” Chitty.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Alma Butner Chitty; two daughters, Veige Beeson (Ronald) and Velma Blake (Darrell); two grandsons, Jason Beeson (Jessica), and Joshua Bowman (Ash-ley); one step grandson, Jason Blake (Christina); three great grandchildren, Jadon & Jaxon Beeson, and Amelia Bowman; and three step great grandchildren, Elijah, George and Ivy Blake.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, there will be no formal visitation, but friends may come and view Virgil and sign the register, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.

A private service will be held with Pastors Robert Combs, James Whittington and Verlin Oliver officiating. Burial will be at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com