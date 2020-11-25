Canoy

Kernersville – Mr. Robert “Bob” Wayne Canoy, 90, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1929 in Randolph County to Roby Lewis and Myrtle Ger-trude Greeson Canoy. Bob was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of Kernersville Wesleyan Church where he served as a board member and treasurer for several years. Bob retired from Lowe’s Hardware as a Warehouse Manager.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Janie Sumner and a brother, Jim Canoy.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Delores “Dee” Johnson Canoy; son, Steve Canoy (Lisa); daughter, Sharon Willis (Jeff); five grandchildren, Brittany Davis (Adam), Josh, Seth, Logan, and Brooke Willis; two great grandchildren, Jonah and Audrey Davis; a special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Darrell and Jean Johnson. He is also survived by Five brothers, Harold, Glenn (Sandra), Richard (Dot), Larry (Faye), Roger (Krista); two sisters, Nancy Capps (Joe) and Bren-da Gump (Raymond).

With social distancing observed and masks requested, a funeral service for Bob will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Kernersville Wesleyan Church with Rev. Leon Thompson and Rev. Don Martin officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Gur Cemetery in Kernersville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Dr. Leo Record’s SS Class or Oasis Group of the Kernersville Wesleyan Church. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.