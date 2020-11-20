Stafford

Athel “Keith” Stafford passed away quietly in his home in Hickory on Friday, November 20, 2020. The son of Sarah “Pauline” and Athel Stafford, Keith was born on Wednesday, January 10, 1945 in the small, tightly knit farming community of Bunker Hill/Kernersville, where he learned to work with his hands and farm tobacco, and came to know his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Married to “the best thing that ever happened to me”, he and his wife, Jan, celebrated 52 years together in September of this year. He loved returning to visit family and special friends of his youth throughout his lifetime. Keith was preceded in death by his older sister, Linda Brown, of Florida, and survived by his younger sister, Sharyn Chandler, of Kansas. He was an ever-present and fully engaged father, friend, and confidant to his two grown children – his son Mark Elledge Stafford and daughter Anissa Stafford Leatherman – along with their spouses, Jennifer Stafford and Doug Leatherman. Proud of his six grandchildren – Meagan, Madeline, Makenna and Andrew Stafford; Brady and Carter Leatherman – he was the “bus” driver, a mentor, golf cart buddy, snacking partner, and king of the ‘teachable’ moment, eager to provide life lessons and impart wisdom at every opportunity.

His vocation for much of his life was as a salesman before retiring with the city of Hickory as the water plant operator. In his personal life, he will be remembered for being a ‘fast’ friend of all who met him, an avid listener, and genuine in his friendships. He had the biggest heart for animals of all kinds, and rescued literally COUNTLESS cats and dogs over his lifetime, and they brought him the most joy. He was a writer, and could prolifically express himself best with the written word. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and all-around outdoorsman, and most enjoyed his time at the ‘farm’ in Alexander County. He was a skilled story teller, and adept at recounting historical events in his life, and others’. Also a knife enthusiast, he was never without one hanging around his neck with a decorative leather strap in his later years. Keith was a history buff of the highest order, and therefore knew a lot of information for any who might listen. Keith loved sitting around an open fire; he was a master of repurposing and recycling before it had a name, and could make anything he thought of that he needed. He was also an experimental chef, and always proud to serve his baked (and always slightly altered) mac and cheese dishes throughout the year and famous ‘breakfast bakes’ on Christmas day.

Any cards, letters, remembrances and stories can be sent to the home of Keith and Jan at 2374 Horseshoe Bend Road NE, Hickory, NC 28601. The Jenkins Funeral Home will also have a page for Keith on their website at jenkinsfuneralhome.net.

While we don’t wish to exclude any who loved Keith, during this time of a global pandemic we have decided to hold only a small, intimate family service – to include a bonfire – to celebrate and honor his amazing and precious life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memoriam to the Mercy Fund Animal Rescue, Inc. mailed to the attention of Susan Menard, 3201 Old US 221 South, Marion, NC, 28752 or thru PayPal at mercyfund@yahoo.com.

The entire family would like to especially thank Carolina Caring for their exceptional care and service over the last several weeks, and specifically for his nurse, Dana Walker.

He would also have wished to express gratefulness to his special nephrologist, Dr. Michelle Higerd, for the many years of thoughtful and thorough care, and a friendship that spanned two decades.

We want to express our sincere gratitude also for the many prayers, texts, phone calls and dinners provided while we surrounded him during his final days, we so appreciate your

kindness and generosity.

