Tomlinson

KERNERSVILLE – Maurice Ashley “Tom” Tomlinson, 85, passed away Thursday, April 27 at Hospice Home in High Point, NC. He was born on January 31, 1938 in Rocky Mount, NC to Maurice Henry Tomlinson Jr and Dorothy Rawls Tomlinson. He grew up and attended Hawken Boarding school in Ohio. Maurice graduated from William & Mary in 1955 where he achieved All-American status in swimming. He was employed at Xerox in Rochester, NY until his retirement in 1993.

Maurice was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife, Ann Hall Tomlinson. He is survived by his son, Richard Maurice Tomlinson (Alexis) of Kernersville, NC and grandsons, Mitchell (Jordan) and Conner.

A special thanks to Hospice Home at High Point and Brookdale Skeet Club Assisted Living for all their loving care and support. To honor Maurice, donations can be made to either Hospice Home at High Point at 1803 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262 (www.hospiceofthepiedmont.org) or to Brookdale Assisted Living, 1560 Skeet Club Rd., High Point, NC 27265. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.