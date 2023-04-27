Ivan Craig Smith, 69, of Kernersville passed away on April 27, 2023, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Winston-Salem. A native of Kernersville, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Lester and Clara (Jackson) Smith and husband of the late Violet Wilson Smith.

He was employed by the Town of Kernersville for over 25 years, and he also worked as a fireman for the Piney Grove Fire Department. He loved bull riding, horseback riding, and watching car races.

Ivan is survived by his loving children, Tracy Herman, Christopher Smith, and William Smith, two grandchildren, Lisa and Jacob Smith.

The family will receive friends at Pierce- Jefferson Funeral Service, Kernersville on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Wednesday May 3,2023 at Pierce- Jefferson Funeral Service, Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Leroy Kelly, officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Gur Cemetery, Kernersville. Services are entrusted to Pierce- Jefferson Funeral Service and Cremation, 213 West Mountain Street Kernersville, NC 27284.