Cogner

Conger, Angel Louise McLendon

July 22, 1933-April 24, 2023

Louise Conger, 89, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 of natural causes at her beloved home with her family close by. She was born in Stanley County and grew up in Norwood, NC surrounded by a large and loving extended family which included her mother, Agnes Blalock McLendon, sister Brenda, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She graduated from Norwood High School in 1952 where she excelled at basketball and served as Captain of the girls team. Following her graduation, Louise studied Business for a year at the Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina. In 1956, she married Luther Conger, Jr. and, in the first years of their marriage, she and Luther lived throughout the country as he first played professional baseball, then served in the military, and, finally, in various states in the south during Luther’s career as a field marketing representative for Hartford Insurance. By this time, Louise had given birth to two daughters, finding her true calling as a loving and devoted mother.

In 1965, Louise and Luther settled in Kernersville. For 20 years, she served as secretary at Kernersville Elementary School. Throughout her long life, Louise was a loving and devoted mother to her daughters, creating a warm and nurturing home for her family. As her daughters were growing up, Louise found joy as a “neighborhood Mom,” serving up snacks to one and all and frequently shuttling a station wagon full of kids to roller skating outings, movies, and other adventures.

Louise was blessed with an active and curious mind. She enjoyed reading, the music of Neil Diamond – whom she saw in concert 3 times – and absolutely loved the Christmas season. Louise enjoyed watching sports and especially loved watching her grandson Luke excel at basketball and baseball. She created a warm, comforting home for her husband and beloved daughters and she took particular joy in feeding and watching “her birds and squirrels? in the backyard. Above all, Louise was a kind, generous, devoted mother to her daughters, and was blessed to be particularly close to her grandson whom she adored.

Louise was pre-deceased by her mother, Agnes Blalock McLendon and sister, Brenda Lisenby. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Luther Conger, Jr.; daughter, Deborah Conger Sears, who took loving care of Louise in the last years of her life, and her husband, Charles Sears of Fairfield, NC; Grandson Luke Sears of Kernersville; daughter Cydney “Patty” Conger and husband Ed Simpson of Winston-Salem; and step-grandchildren Ben Simpson of Black Mountain and Molly Simpson and step- great grandson Abbott Hachey of Durham. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in- law and by numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Monday May 1 at 2:00 PM at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville, NC. Louise’s family would like to thank friends and family for the kindness shown during this time.