Mohler

Rebecca Mary Mohler of Kernersville passed away on April 16, 2023.

A native of West Fairview, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Stewart) Gerhart.

Mom was a founding member of The Kernersville Little Theatre and was its first President. Mom was creative, fun, curious, loving and always up for adventure. Mom loved Jesus and was ready to see HIS face!

Mom will be missed terribly by her family, near and far. She is survived by Ricci and Dean Joyce, Renee Throckmorton, Randi Mohler, her grandchildren, the apples of her eye. Ken Wright, Mallory Joyce, Marin Joyce, Olivia Scales, Joshua Mohler, Cooper Throckmorton and Gus Throckmorton.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Rheumatoid Arthritis Research.

Mom requested a Celebration of Life which will be held at Pine Grove Methodist Church, Fel-lowship Hall on June 4, 2023. 1-4pm