Manuel

Mr. James Rodger Manuel, Jr., 78, passed away peacefully Friday, April 28, 2023.

He was born in Newport News, VA to the late James R. Manuel, Sr. and Lila Lee Tesh Manuel. James was in the first graduating class at East Forsyth High School (1963) and graduated from East Carolina University. His hobbies included playing golf, riding waves at the beach, and enjoying drives in the mountains. At home, he enjoyed watching the sunset, taking walks on the family land and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Jane Roberson Manuel of the home; two daughters, Manaia Manuel of Kernersville, NC, and Cindy Manuel Eubanks and husband, Darren of Kernersville, NC; five grandchildren, A.J. Jansheski (Caitlin), Marley Jansheski (Dylan), Drew Jansheski, Madison Eubanks, and Payton Eubanks; and two brothers, Doug Manuel and wife, Jeanne, and Keith Manuel and wife, April.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 12:00PM Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Dan Hester officiating. Interment will follow at the Sedge Garden United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 11:00AM to 12:00PM Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com