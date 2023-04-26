Mowbray

Mrs. Lois King Mowbray, 100 years old, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on April 18, 1923, the daughter of Richard Dee and Lois (Hill) King. She is survived by her daughter Karen M. Blackwell (husband Eugene B. Blackwell) and grandson Mark M. Blackwell of Kernersville, NC, and brother Frank C. King of Raleigh, NC. Also surviving are her nieces Joan and Barbara Kuchenmeister, Barbara Maton, and nephew Richard King. She is pre-deceased by both parents, her husband George A. Mowbray of 53 years, and loving sister Thelma Kuchenmeister.

Lois was a member of the first graduating class (1941) of Franklin D. Roosevelt High School, Hyde Park, NY. She graduated from Vassar Brothers Hospital School of Nursing in 1945 as a Registered Nurse. She lived in Mt. Kisco, NY most of her adult life working and raising her daughter and moved to North Carolina in retirement. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with family, and with an interest in traveling and fashion.

The funeral service with Holy Eucharist will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Kernersville, NC. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements by Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services in Kernersville, NC.

