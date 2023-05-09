Rumley

Robert “Bobby” Taylor Rumley, 87 passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday May 9th, 2023.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at Kernersville Friends Meeting. The viewing will take place from 1pm-2pm, directly followed by service with Pastor Jeff Barnes officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.

A native of Kernersville NC, Bobby was the husband of 61 years to the late Betty Stewart Rumley and the son of Nelly Frazier and Arthur Taylor Rumley. Bobby retired from the roadway after 30 years. Bobby was a faithful member of Kernersville Friends meeting for over 45 years. Survivors include his Son Robert Rumley, Granddaughters Meghan Rumley and wife Ashley Rumley, of Kernersville NC, Taylor Rumley Jackson and husband Scott Jackson, of Julian NC, great grandchildren Brayden, Dustin, and Peyton of Kernersville NC.

In addition to his parents Bobby was proceeded in death by his wife Betty Rumley, son Keith Rumley, Brother Billy Max Rumley, Sister Halley Griffith. Bobby enjoyed fishing, hunting, the Atlanta braves (or anything to do with baseball), and anything outdoors. His love for his family and friends will have everlasting memories for all to cherish for the rest of their lives.

