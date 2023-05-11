Simcox

Patsy Sue Grimes Simcox is now at rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She passed away May 11, 2023, at the age of 74. She devoted herself to God first and then to her family as a wife of 55 years, a Mom and a Nana. In all these roles she was a shining example to all. Her walk with Christ especially while dealing with cancer, brought strength to others. She has always had the spirit of giving. As a career, she was often referred to as a ” professional volunteer “. Patsy unselfishly gave to her church by volunteering countless hours in ministry functions including teaching, mentoring, serving, and singing, being especially drawn to caring for the babies. For many years she was a volunteer for Hospice, a pink broomstick lady for Cancer Services, and helped at Salem Pregnancy Center and other organizations. She helped lead and host a lady’s bible/book study at her home for many years and has given unwavering support to her husband’s ministry Nehemiah’s Few. Patsy designed, sewed, and hand stitched over 400 quilts to give away. She gave of herself sharing her Christian faith and teaching quilting to many. We request that if you are a recipient of one of her quilts that you bring it for display during visitation and funeral. Patsy was preceded in death by her dad, Homer Grimes, mom Mildred Coffman Evers, son Kevin Simcox, grandson Madison Simcox, and brother Jerry Grimes. She leaves behind her husband Harold, daughter, Angela Rabey (John) daughter-in-law Richelle Simcox, grandchildren Michael Rabey, Amber Hindenburg (Erik), Amanda Rabey and Jackson, Berkeley, and Kennedy King, and great-grandchildren, Noah and Elijah Hindenburg. Also, sisters Nancy Knox (Mike), and Karen Goodwin, brothers Don Coffman (Denise), Elmer Grimes (Pam), Steve Grimes (Teresa) and many special friends. The family will receive friends at Triad Baptist Church, 1175 S. Main St, Kernersville NC, 27284 on Tuesday, May 16th starting at 11:00 am with funeral at 1:00 pm. Burial with family and close friends will be at Mount Gur Cemetery immediately following. To continue her giving spirit, The Patsy Simcox Memorial Benevolence fund has been established at Triad Baptist to touch lives in the community. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Triad Baptist with this fund noted. This world is a better place from having her pass through.