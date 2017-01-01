Todd Nelson retires

After serving 17 years at East Forsyth Middle School (EFMS), Assistant Principal Todd Nelson retired on December 31.

After announcing his retirement, the school surprised Nelson with a gift and decked him out in a “The legend has retired” hat in front of students, staff and his family in the school’s cafeteria. Reflecting back on his time at EFMS, Nelson said everything he enjoyed came back to the kids.

“I enjoyed the different groups of kids, seeing them grow and helping them,” he said. “I also had a family that more-or-less adopted me. I got to help all of them. I went to their house and talked to the parents and did what I could to help them.”

