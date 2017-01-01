Covid cases at Novant

Jeff Lindsay, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Novant Health, appeared before the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday with a presentation on how local hospitals are faring during this latest surge in COVID-19 cases. The hospitalization count for Novant Health is much higher given that the health care system takes in patients from across the area. “Currently, we have 167 patients at Forsyth Medical Center and 30 at Kernersville Medical Center (KMC). That is fully half of Kernersville’s entire capacity. They have 60 beds in total,” Lindsay said. “So, that is the Forsyth County impact of COVID right now at the moment.”

