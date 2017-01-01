Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic, an aviation company developing one of the fastest and most sustainable supersonic airplanes in the world, announced Wednesday that it has selected a site at Piedmont Triad International (PTI) Airport to construct its first full-scale manufacturing facility.

According to officials from Boom Supersonic and PTI, the Overture Superfactory will be approximately 400,000 square feet and constructed on a 65-acre campus at PTI. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 29 & 30, 2022 edition.