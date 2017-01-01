New meeting format

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen has retooled its meeting format in hopes that by doing so, the length of time it takes to conduct Town business might be shortened. So, far the new meeting schedule appears to be doing just that.

In addition, the new meeting format will give citizens more opportunity to speak publicly. Before, the public was not permitted to ask questions or address the aldermen during briefing sessions.

Town Manager Curtis Swisher discussed the new format during the Wednesday night, Jan. 26 Board meeting, saying staff had updated the meeting schedule to reflect that the former Wednesday briefing meetings are now regular meetings where aldermen can vote and take action.

