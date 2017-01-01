Tabor faces more charges

Nathan Tabor, former chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party and a longtime resident of Kernersville, is facing numerous felony charges in Brunswick County after being arrested on Thursday, Oct. 7.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the BCSO Criminal Investigations Unit arrested Tabor, 48, for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles, charging him with four counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts.

