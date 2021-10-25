Holland

KERNERSVILLE – Mary Ann Evans Holland, 82, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at Kernersville Medical Center. Mary was born on September 27, 1939 in Forsyth County to the late John Allen and Mattie Jones Evans. She was a graduate of Walkertown High School and then earned her Teaching Degree at Catawba College. Mary shared her passion for education during her 35 year teaching career with the WS/FC Schools, at Kernersville High and Glenn High Schools. She was an avid Wake Forest fan. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Horace Holland; a son, Dr. John Chadley Holland (Kimberly); two grandchildren, John Grayson and Kate Elizabeth Holland.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Crews United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ashley Cyre officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County, 1023 West 14th Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.

Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com