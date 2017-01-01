With the November municipal election only three weeks away, Kernersville voters will have an opportunity to see the Town’s candidates for mayor and aldermen up close and in person at this year’s Municipal Candidates Forum 2021 on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
For more, see the Tuesday, October 12 edition.
Candidate forum
With the November municipal election only three weeks away, Kernersville voters will have an opportunity to see the Town’s candidates for mayor and aldermen up close and in person at this year’s Municipal Candidates Forum 2021 on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Previous post: Pickleball
Next post: Tabor faces more charges