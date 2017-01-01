Tabor case continued

The court date for a cyberstalking complaint against Nathan Tabor, a former longtime Kernersville resident who served as a past chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party, has once again been continued, this time until November.

Tabor, 49, was scheduled to appear in Forsyth County District Court on the single misdemeanor charge on Monday, Sept. 7, but now has a new court date set for Wednesday, Nov. 2.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 10 & 11, 2022 edition.