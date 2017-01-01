Civitan Park renovations

A much anticipated renovation of Civitan Park is well underway and it is expected that the community will be able to enjoy the enhanced park and all its amenities as early as late spring or early summer of next year.

"We are actually a little ahead of schedule. We have the majority of grating done. We have the grating done for the tennis courts, basketball court, pickleball courts and we are wrapping up the grating for the baseball fields," stated Kernersville Parks & Recreation Director Ernie Pages.