Besse running for commissioner

Winston-Salem’s Dan Besse is running for the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners At Large seat, and he wants your vote.

Besse, a Democrat and the son of a U.S. Marine and a public school teacher, represented the Southwest Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council for five terms, from 2001 through 2020. He lost a close race by less than two points in 2020 for N.C. House District 74, but now has his sights set on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

For more, see the Thursday, September 8, 2022 edition.