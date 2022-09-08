Susan Bodsford Red Carpet Event

A red carpet event at the UNCSA (University of North Carolina School of the Arts) Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem on Saturday, Sept. 10 will celebrate a Kernersville woman who dedicated her life and career to the arts and dance education.

The “Susan Bodsford Red Carpet Event” will honor Susan Bodsford, a school bus driver with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools who owned and operated Susan’s Dance Unlimited in Kernersville for more than 30 years.

