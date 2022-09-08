A red carpet event at the UNCSA (University of North Carolina School of the Arts) Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem on Saturday, Sept. 10 will celebrate a Kernersville woman who dedicated her life and career to the arts and dance education.
The “Susan Bodsford Red Carpet Event” will honor Susan Bodsford, a school bus driver with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools who owned and operated Susan’s Dance Unlimited in Kernersville for more than 30 years.
For more, see the Thursday, September 8, 2022 edition.
Susan Bodsford Red Carpet Event
A red carpet event at the UNCSA (University of North Carolina School of the Arts) Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem on Saturday, Sept. 10 will celebrate a Kernersville woman who dedicated her life and career to the arts and dance education.
Previous post: Long
Next post: Besse running for commissioner